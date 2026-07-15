The Brief Three killed in a crash near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road. Motorcycle operator and two occupants of a second vehicle died at the scene. New Hampshire Avenue is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.



Three people were killed in a crash in Adelphi in Prince George’s County. The collision was reported around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road and involved three vehicles.

A motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants of a second vehicle also died. Two occupants of a third vehicle were taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

New Hampshire Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours overnight. Police have not yet identified the victims, and the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ 3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County