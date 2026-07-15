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3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County

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News
Updated July 15, 2026 9:19 AM EDT Published July 15, 2026 5:58 AM EDT
3 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Prince George’s County
3 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Prince George’s County

3 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Prince George’s County

Three people were killed in a crash in Adelphi in Prince George’s County. The collision was reported around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road and involved three vehicles.

The Brief

    • Three killed in a crash near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road.
    • Motorcycle operator and two occupants of a second vehicle died at the scene.
    • New Hampshire Avenue is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

ADELPHI, Md. - Three people were killed in a crash in Adelphi in Prince George’s County. The collision was reported around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday near New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road and involved three vehicles.

A motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants of a second vehicle also died. Two occupants of a third vehicle were taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

New Hampshire Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours overnight. Police have not yet identified the victims, and the crash remains under investigation.

3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County
3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County

3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County

Three people were killed in a crash on New Hampshire Avenue in Adelphi. Investigators said the motorcycle operator and two occupants of a second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

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3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police.

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