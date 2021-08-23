Bijan Ghaisar Case: Park Police officers seek immunity from manslaughter charges

The lawyers for two U.S. Park Police officers will be in federal court Monday hoping to persuade a judge that their clients should have immunity from efforts of local prosecutors to charge them with manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar.

The hearing in the case against officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya will be held in Alexandria.

Vinyard and Amaya are charged with shooting and killing Ghaisar after a pursuit on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia.

Bijan Ghaisar

Federal prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges but a Fairfax County prosecutor obtained indictments against the pair for involuntary manslaughter.

Lawyers for the officers say their status as federal officers gives them immunity from local prosecution.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox reported earlier this month that a 322-page report by an expert witness for the prosecution revealed new details on Ghaisar's death. Fox reported that previously undisclosed audio from police radio transmissions made clear that the dispatcher told the officers that Ghaisar was not the suspect they were looking for in a minor traffic accident.

Authorities say that on November 17, 2017, Amaya and Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his vehicle slowly started to pull away.

Attorneys for the officer claim they did what was "necessary and proper" to protect themselves.