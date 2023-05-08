Biden proposes new rules to compensate passengers for flight delays and cancellations

The Biden administration wants airlines to offer compensation for passengers who have been affected by delays and cancellations.

The White House announced Monday that the FAA will issue new rules forcing the airlines to not only refund passengers for cancellations but also other expenses that result from cancellations – such as finding a place to stay, meals and alternate transportation.

Generally, when an airline cancels your flight for any reason, you can demand a full refund. But many times, airlines instead offer vouchers for future flights or food at the airport. But there's often no reimbursement for added costs from cancellations, like having to get a hotel, a taxi, or even dinner.

Some passengers tell FOX 5 they worry that weather (which is not under the airlines' control) could be used as an excuse to deny passenger refunds. Biden said Monday that the reimbursements would be for cancellations that are for "reasons within the airline's control" like scheduling, lack of flight crews, or mechanical issues.

"Airline passengers in Canada, for example, and the European Union already get these compensations, and guess what? It works. One study found that the European Union requirement that compensates passengers for flight delays, the number of flight delays went down," said Biden.

Passengers at Reagan National Airport Monday told FOX 5 it's only fair for airlines to pay up, but are skeptical if it'll happen.

"There’s a lot of things to consider in regard to payment and people being stressed out! And trying to make all these plans, and we’d get nothing back," said one passenger.

"It’s a nice gesture, let’s see if it actually happens. But the airline industry’s been very monopolizing when it comes to their rates," said another.



Airlines for America, which represents air carriers, released a statement Monday saying that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights and say more than half of cancellations were due to extreme weather, which under the proposed rules would not be included in the new refund policy.







