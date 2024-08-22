Beyoncé will perform at DNC on final night: Report

The Brief Multiple sources told TMZ that Beyoncé will perform at the final night of the Democratic National Convention. According to sources, she will perform as Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president. Earlier on Thursday, speculation arose that Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or Mitt Romney would be a special guest at Thursday’s DNC.



Multiple sources told TMZ that Queen Bey will make a big surprise as a performer as Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic party’s nomination to run for president.

TMZ was also told that Chicago police are on high alert with additional security for Beyoncé at United Center arena in Chicago.

Social media users also speculated that Beyoncé will perform her song "Freedom." The pop icon already gave Harris permission to use the song as a campaign anthem.

Many have also pointed to a cryptic tweet by a top Harris aide, as well as an afternoon soundcheck inside the United Center that featured the Beyoncé song "Cuff It."

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) Expand

An hour before festivities were set to kick off, White House political director Emmy Ruiz also tweeted out an emoji of a bee, which some took as a reference to the Beyhive, a colloquialism for avid Beyoncé fans.

Earlier on Thursday, intense speculation arose that Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or Mitt Romney would be a special guest at Thursday’s DNC. Swift wrapped up the European leg of her "Eras" tour Tuesday night in London.

Mitt Romney ended the speculation of his appearance Thursday afternoon, writing on X, "Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!"

Oprah makes surprise speech at DNC

On Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey made a surprise speech, speaking at the third night of the DNC.

"What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States," she said.

Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama, her fellow Chicagoan, during his 2008 presidential campaign.

"Who says you can’t go home again?" she said Wednesday night.

Just like other speakers before her, Winfrey urged constituents to vote for Harris and Walz this November and endorsed the current vice president in her famous cheering tone, "Let us choose Kamala Harris!"