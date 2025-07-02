Will DC get to see Beyoncé’s Red Cadillac after technical mishap?

The Brief A technical failure tilted Beyoncé’s suspended red Cadillac midair during her Houston "16 Carriages" performance. Night two omitted both the car stunt and the song, replacing it with an extended horseshoe-stage segment. With D.C.’s July 4 show approaching, fans are eager to see if the Cadillac moment will return or stay grounded.



During the first night of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Houston, her airborne red Cadillac prop malfunctioned midair—forcing her to stop the show and be lowered safely to the stage.

By night two, the glitch’s effects were clear: the Cadillac was gone, and so was the song "16 Carriages." Now, with her July 4 show in D.C. fast approaching, fans are left wondering—will the red convertible ride again?

What Went Wrong in Houston

On night one, during "16 Carriages," Beyoncé was lifted above fans in the red Cadillac. Videos captured the car tilting awkwardly in midair as Beyoncé calmly called, "Stop. Stop. Stop," before the crew safely lowered her to the ground.

Towards the end of the concert, she reassuringly told the crowd, "If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me." Parkwood Entertainment confirmed it was a "technical mishap" and emphasized her safety.

The following night, Beyoncé omitted the Cadillac stunt and skipped "16 Carriages". Instead, she extended her performance on other props, including an airborne horseshoe and a metallic-mechanical bull; a subtle nod to the Cadillac's unavailability.

What It Means for D.C.

With Beyoncé’s Fourth of July show at Northwest Stadium fast approaching, anticipation is building over whether the Cadillac will make a comeback.

While Parkwood hasn’t confirmed anything, the Houston incident—and Beyoncé’s professional response—have only intensified interest. Fans are eager to know if she’ll reclaim the airborne ride or leave it grounded for safety.