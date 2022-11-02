Bethesda native Kiki Rice signed to Jordan Brand in historic NIL deal

Kiki Rice, a Bethesda native and UCLA freshman, has made history by becoming the first athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Jordan Brand.

Rice is a 5'11" guard on UCLA's women's basketball team, and was named Gatorade's Female High School Athlete of the year last year. In her senior year, she led the Sidwell Friends School in D.C. to an undefeated season, capturing her second basketball state championship.

"Being Jordan Brand’s first NIL athlete is an incredible milestone, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in and all the people around me who have helped me get to this point," says Rice. "Signing with the Jordan Brand is another motivating factor for me to continue to work hard and achieve my goals."

Rice and the UCLA women's basketball team announced the deal on Instagram Tuesday. Rice was able to gift her fellow Bruins their own Jordans, which she had personally requested for all of her teammates according to the Daily Bruin.

In June 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA could not limit education-related payments to student-athletes, opening up the opportunity for college athletes to receive compensation through partnerships, endorsements and sponsorships. Since the decision, college athletes have partnered with a variety of brands, allowing them to profit from social media ads, commercials and appearances.

Jordan Brand says it will collaborate on ways to serve Rice’s local community, like helping improve gender equity in sports for young girls.

The UCLA Bruins women’s team kick off the 2022-23 season on Monday, November 7th.