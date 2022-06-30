USC, UCLA departing Pac-12 for Big Ten: reports

article

In a major shakeup for college sports, it appears the Pac-12 will once again become the Pac-10 after the departure of two major California schools.

The San Jose Mercury News was the first to report the news.

According to Jon Wilner, UCLA and the University of Southern California will leave the Pac-12 and will join the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024. Other schools in the conference include Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Michigan State.

The two elite California schools have produced numerous athletes who became legends in college sports, and many who went on to find success in the world of professional sports.

Legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Clipper Norman Powell, Kevin Love, Bill Walton, Russell Westbrook, and Jamaal Wilkes are just some of the men who attended UCLA and went on to the NBA.

The powerhouse USC football program boasts 11 national championships, as the Trojans look to return to the national stage after hiring head coach Lincoln Riley.

The deal has yet to be finalized.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Pac-12 for comment.