With over 350,000 vehicles expected to cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, August 30, and Labor Day Monday, September 2, travelers should anticipate significant delays, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Heavy traffic is expected in both directions, particularly during peak hours, along the bridge and the US 50 corridor.

To avoid the worst congestion, MDTA officials recommend traveling during the following off-peak times.

Best Times To Travel Across The Bay Bridge On Labor Day Weekend 2024

Thursday, August 29: Before 12 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday, August 30: Before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 31: Before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 1: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Labor Day Monday, September 2: Before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Officials advise drivers to avoid distractions, maintain a safe following distance, and adhere to posted speed limits. They also say staying on US 50 on both sides of the bridge is crucial to keep local roadways open for emergency responders and residents.

For Bay Bridge traffic information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726). Find online traffic cameras at Baybridge.com.