Best Kansas City Chiefs bars in DC area to watch the Super Bowl

Are you a displaced Kansas City Chiefs fan in and around the nation's capitol looking for a fun place to cheer on your Super Bowl team with fellow members of the 'Chiefs Kingdom?'

Check out these top spots in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia where you can cheer on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest while rocking your red and gold!

DC & VIRGINIA | BLACKFINN AMERIPUB

The Blackfinn Ameripub tops our list of best places for D.C. and VIRGINIA Chiefs fans to watch the big game.

The restaurant tops Yelp's list for 'Best Chiefs Bar Near Me' for the District.' "My initial draw to this place is the fact that it is a KC Chiefs bar. Game days are by far the best! Lots of team spirit and decorations," said Yelp reviewer Trevor B.

Facebook group 'DC Chiefs Kingdom' and GameWatch.info both say you can catch Chiefs watch parties at the restaurant. Arrowhead Addict's Chiefs Bars Page also ranked them on their list of places to rock the red and gold!

Check out the D.C. location downtown at 1620 I Street and the northern Virginia location at 2750 Gallows Road in Vienna.

MARYLAND | CADDIES

Chiefs fans in MARYLAND should check out Caddies, according to Arrowhead Addict's Chiefs Bars Page.

"We know that the Chiefs Kingdom extends well beyond the Kansas City region," the page says. "And in an effort to connect Chiefs fans all over the country, we have begun a project to compile a list of Chiefs bars - a place to call home when rooting for your favorite team!"

The Bethesda restaurant will have a special menu on Super Bowl Sunday.

Check them out at 4922 Cordell Avenue.