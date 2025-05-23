Ben’s Chili Bowl opens at Dulles International Airport

Ben’s Chili Bowl has traveled to Dulles International Airport with a new location.

Travelers will now be able to enjoy the D.C. landmark before they head to their destination. The restaurant will be located on Concourse B, Gate B71.

The new airport location will offer a curated menu of fan favorites, including the original half smoke, Big Ben burger, veggie dogs, burgers, chili cheese fries, hand-spun milkshakes, and a selection of breakfast and grab-and-go items perfect for travelers on the move.

Alyson Murphy, vice president of Fraport Washington Partnership, LLC, the concessions manager at Dulles International, extended a warm welcome to Ben’s Chili Bowl. "Passengers at IAD can now experience the culinary icon known for its delectable Chili for over six decades" she said. "Ben’s Chili Bowl has made significant contributions to the region’s dining scene, and we are grateful to the Ali family for their partnership. We invite all fliers to indulge in Ben’s famous Chili and Half Smokes and enjoy a memorable experience."

Ben’s Chili Bowl in Dulles marks the brand’s sixth location in the D.C. region.

"We are honored to bring Ben’s Chili Bowl to Dulles and share our rich heritage and authentic flavors with people from around the world," said Sage Ali "This new location at Gate B71 is a major milestone for our family business, and we’re excited to continue our growth while staying true to our roots."