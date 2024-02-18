Expand / Collapse search

Believed elder man dies in 3-story fire, 7 displaced in Northwest DC: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - The D.C. Fire and EMS Department responded to a three-story fire in Northwest.

Officials arrived in the 700 block of Rock Creek Church Rd. on Saturday, February 17th, around 10 p.m. because of reports of a fire. According to officials, the fire from the 2nd floor extended to the 3rd floor of a 3-story middle row dwelling.

Officials say one victim was located. The victim did not survive his injuries and died on Sunday, February 18th. Seven individuals were displaced.

The cause of the fire and total damage is still under investigation.

