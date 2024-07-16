Beat the heat with these 7 family-friendly activities

Extreme heat continues across the D.C. area with expected triple digit days. Here are seven ways to stay cool and enjoy some fun family-friendly activities.

Rockville Town Square:

Right near the library you can find an opening where there is a water fountain. You can watch the kids from many benches nearby and then walk just across the street to Marble Slab Creamery to cool off with some refreshing ice cream. Open from 11-8 p.m., this is a free activity for the kids to run around while you relax and watch.

Woodley Gardens Park:

Woodley Gardens Park is the perfect place to let the kids run around for free. With a full park with swing sets, and slides galore that is right next to a shaded creek. You can walk along the creekside or dip your feet in to cool off. Right across the street, you can grab a bite to eat or a Icee at Carmen’s Italian Ice.

Rio Lakefront:

Right in the heart of Gaithersburg, what is there not to do in Rio? The swan boat is a great family-friendly experience for $20, holding up to four passengers. Enjoy a movie at the AMC dine in, in RIO. There is also a Dave and Busters upstairs with endless activities. Then, to cool off a little extra, you can walk to Fantasticks, for a popsicle that will guarantee a smile from the whole family.

Chesapeake Beach:

If Ocean City or Rehoboth Beach seems just a bit too far. Make sure to check out Chesapeake Beach. Just about an hour from D.C, you can find sand and water with free admission. Bring the kids, towels, and snacks and play the day away. Also, it is a great place to beat the heat with many trees that can help everyone stay cool this summer.

Trampoline Parks:

From Sky Zone to Urban Air, trampoline parks are a great family-friendly place that can be fun for the whole family. Prices range from $27 for 90 minutes to all day for $40. This activity is completely indoors, away from the burning sun and high temperatures.

International Spy Museum:

This interactive museum is great for all ages, and is a place you can take anyone for a good portion of the day and have everyone be pleased. Depending on age, the ticket prices go anywhere from $18.95 to $29.95. Most visitors stay for a couple of hours to fully enjoy the museum and bring their imagination to life.

Lazy River:

A great all-day affair, where parents can enjoy a drink on their tube floating down, and kids can enjoy splashing around with friends or family. Head to a lazy river near you! Harpers Ferry is a perfect location to checkout, this is a notable site with three locations depending on preference, with ticket prices around $30-42. If you are interested, be sure to book online for a discount!