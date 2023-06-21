Bear caught on camera roaming front yard of an Arlington home

A FOX 5 viewer shared video of a bear roaming in her parents front yard in Arlington near the Overlee neighborhood.

This comes a day after D.C.'s Theodore Roosevelt Island was temporarily shutdown following a bear sighting earlier in the week. National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst confirmed the bear sighting and said they have been attempting to capture it for several days.

Earlier in June, a black bear in a D.C. neighborhood drew a large crowd before the bear was tranquilized and safely captured. The bear was later nicknamed Franklin and released back into the wild. The Humane Rescue Alliance is selling ‘Franklin The Bear’ t-shirts to commemorate the fuzzy black bear that stole everyone's attention after it was spotted sleeping in a tree.

In May, another bear was spotted on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation in Montgomery County. In April, an additional bear was caught on camera in a Kensington neighborhood going through trash.