Barricade situation develops following armed carjacking in Northeast DC

A heavy police presence in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning as officers say a barricade situation has developed following an armed carjacking.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident is unfolding near 18th Place and M Street in the Carver/Langston neighborhood.

Authorities believe the armed carjacking suspects bailed out of the vehicle following a police pursuit and entered a location on 18th Place.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.