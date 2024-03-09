Barricade subject taken into custody in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Alexandria Police Department is on the scene of a barricade incident.
Officials are in the 400 block of N. Armistead Street, conducting an investigation involving a barricaded subject. Due to the investigation, the 400 block of N. Armistead Street and the 5800 block of Quantrell Avenue were temporarily closed.
The subject has been taken into custody without incident and all roads have been reopened.