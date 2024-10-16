Barack and Michelle Obama join Stevie Wonder onstage at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama introduced Stevie Wonder at the music icon’s show Tuesday night at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena.

"Mr. and Mrs. Obama, I'm so very happy," Wonder said as the two stood beside him on stage.

"Hey, I'm not singing tonight. I just want to make sure Stevie gets in his chair," the former president said.

The three hugged as the crowd applauded. The concert was part of Wonder’s "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour.

Wonder spoke and performed during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.