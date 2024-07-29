Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash: 2 injured, major delays in Greenbelt

A crash involving a pedestrian is creating major delays on Monday morning in Greenbelt.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway just after the Capital Beltway.

United States Park Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes of the parkway are closed and traffic is being diverted onto I-495. The crash remains under investigation.