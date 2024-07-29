Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash: 2 injured, major delays in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. - A crash involving a pedestrian is creating major delays on Monday morning in Greenbelt.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway just after the Capital Beltway.
United States Park Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
All southbound lanes of the parkway are closed and traffic is being diverted onto I-495. The crash remains under investigation.
Baltimore-Washington Parkway pedestrian crash creates major delays in Greenbelt