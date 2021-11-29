Baltimore shooting incident leaves 7 injured

Seven people were shot during a single shooting incident in East Baltimore on Sunday.

Police responded to several alerts at approximately 3:35 p.m. near the 1300 block of North Montford Avenue, according to a press release from the Baltimore Police Department.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said all injuries were apparently nonfatal, The Baltimore Sun noted.

At the scene, officers discovered men aged 23, 24 and 28 with multiple gunshot wounds. On nearby Chester Avenue, they found a 16-year-old boy who had fled to his residence after being wounded on North Montford Avenue.

Officers were later dispatched to a local hospital after two men, aged 30 and 38, walked into the facility seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds they said they received on North Montford Avenue.

After the shooting, more than 30 shell casings reportedly littered the blood-stained area and were marked with orange cones. A vehicle had smashed into an Amazon truck not far from where the casings were.

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

