Baltimore woman shot 48-year-old mother to death: police
BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore police have arrested a 31-year-old woman after she allegedly shot her mother to death in August.
Police began investigating on April 16 around 10:08 p.m. when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Sherry Birmingham suffering from gunshot wounds.
Birmingham was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
On Friday, police charged her daughter, Toni Arnold, with first-degree murder.
