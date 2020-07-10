Baltimore police sergeant charged with kidnapping after refund dispute

A Baltimore city police sergeant has been accused of kidnapping a man in order to get a refund on a home improvement project.

Baltimore County Police Department said in a news release 45-year-old James Lloyd was arrested Thursday.

Police said Lloyd identified himself as an officer and made the victim go to a bank with him to get a certified check for a refund.

The man told police he complied out of fear of being arrested.

An official says there is an internal police investigation into three other Baltimore officers suspected of misconduct in the incident.

