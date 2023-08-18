Baltimore man charged with pedestrian hit-and-run in Leesburg

Authorities have arrested and charged a Baltimore man with felony hit-and-run after he struck a pedestrian and left the scene in Leesburg.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jaden Hughes. The initial incident took place in the 17700 block of Canby Road on Thursday around 1:08 p.m. According to the victim, she was jogging on the side of the road when struck by the side mirror of a van.

Hughes reportedly stopped, said he was sorry, and left the scene. The vehicle was located nearby, and Hughes was placed under arrest.

He was arrested and charged with driving without a license, hit-and-run, and use of a phone while operating a vehicle. Hughes was released on a $5,000 bond.

