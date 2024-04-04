Baltimore crime: 20 juveniles who ‘terrorized’ city with carjackings face charges, officials say

Officials in Baltimore are in the process of charging a group of 20 juveniles they say terrorized the city during a violent spree of carjackings, robberies, and assaults last year.

In a press release, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said the investigation involves 53 incidents that took place over a six to eight-week period between October and November 2023 in seven of the city’s nine police districts.

The office is charging 113 cases involving juveniles whose ages range from 12 to 17-years-old, officials said. The alleged offenses include armed robbery, armed carjacking, assault, and handgun violations.

Investigators say the crew was committing crimes in sub-groups of two to eight members who - in roving packs – would commit upwards of 16 incidents of armed robberies and armed carjackings in just one night.

They say the crime sprees would start in one district before moving through the city, with the juveniles committing crimes as they went.

Police say only the northwest and northeast districts of Baltimore were not impacted by the group.

In discussing parental accountability, State's Attorney Bates said this:

"After meeting with Governor Moore, State's Attorney Bates calls for an end to the "catch and release" policy and asks for a "catch and assess" policy instead.

We hope that when BPD arrests a young person, the Department of Juvenile Services will take custody of the young person, allowing time for a more extensive assessment of the youth and the family to determine the necessary services.

We must also ensure parents or guardians are involved in this process, notified of their responsibility, and understand their legal duties and obligations.

If the parent or guardian is not reporting delinquencies or reaching out for further assistance, the SAO will be looking to prosecute the parents or guardians for "causing the delinquency of a minor," which carries a $2500 fine, three years in prison, or both.

The SAO will also be seeking restitution from parents in every case. We cannot allow our residents to be victimized twice in this scenario.

In addition to these prosecutions, prosecutors will also be pursuing restitution from the parents or guardians of the juveniles in this group for the repeated violent offenses they are alleged to have committed, in addition to criminal liability."