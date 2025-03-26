Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Leaders mark 1 year since Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster

The Brief Leaders mark one year since Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, which killed six workers. The disaster exposed safety lapses; rebuilding plans for a resilient $1.7 billion bridge are underway. Completion of the new bridge is expected by 2028.



Leaders commemorate Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, honoring six victims

What we know:

Leaders and residents in the Baltimore region and across Maryland are marking one year since the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will commemorate the day on Wednesday with a ceremony near where the bridge once stood.

The March 26, 2024, disaster occurred when the massive container ship Dali lost power and collided with a supporting column of the bridge. Six construction workers, who were repairing potholes at the time, died when the structure crumbled. The collapse brought months-long closures at Baltimore's port and caused severe traffic congestion, issues that persist across the region today.

According to federal investigators, the Maryland Transportation Authority failed to conduct a recommended vulnerability assessment, which could have identified the bridge’s significant risk of collapse due to ship strikes.

Plans for a $1.7 billion replacement bridge by 2028 move forward

What's next:

Efforts to rebuild the bridge are underway. Officials have announced that the replacement structure will be taller and more resilient to ship impacts. The new design, a cable-stayed bridge—the first of its kind in the state—is estimated to cost more than $1.7 billion and could be completed by 2028.

The original Francis Scott Key Bridge, a 1.6-mile steel span connecting Baltimore’s industrial communities and providing a bypass for downtown traffic, opened in 1977 after five years of construction.

