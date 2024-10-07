Back-to-back fatal shootings in DC leave two men dead

Two men were gunned down in separate shootings in Washington, D.C., Monday morning, less than five minutes apart.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the first incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Eastern Avenue with the second shooting happening a few minutes later on Southern Avenue, approximately four miles away.

In both cases, police confirmed that a man was killed, and the suspects remain at large.

"We do not have a lot of information on what happened [on Eastern Avenue]," said MPD Chief Pamela Smith. "As I was coming here, the team is working diligently to provide an update on what has occurred on the Southern Avenue part of D.C."

Related article

Police have indicated that the shootings do not appear to be connected or random, but there are no suspect descriptions available at this time.

These two killings, based on police records, bring the total number of homicides in the District of Columbia to 152 for the year, marking a 31% decrease from the 217 homicides reported at this time last year.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released, but officials expect to provide that information before the day is over.

Despite the proximity of both incidents to Prince George's County, D.C. police are leading the investigations.