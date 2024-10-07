Man killed in broad daylight shooting in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in broad daylight Monday in northeast Washington.
D.C. police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road just off Eastern Avenue.
Police have not identified any suspects or motives at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The investigation is continuing.
Image 1 of 8
▼
Man killed in broad daylight shooting in northeast DC