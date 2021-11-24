Toddler shot to death in DC; police investigating

DC police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a toddler in Anacostia on Wednesday.

The incident at 2300 Chester Street, Southeast was reported around 12:45 p.m.

Police have not released any suspect information, nor have they indicated whether anyone has been taken into custody. However, officials did confirm one person had been taken from the scene.

According to police, they are still looking for the gun that was involved.

They say at least one adult was in the home when the incident occurred.