Woman found in DC apartment fire died from gunshot wound, autopsy confirms

The Metropolitan Police Department says the cause of death for a woman found after an apartment fire on Sunday was a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

MPD is investigating the homicide that occurred on Sunday in the 2300 block of Green Street SE.

Members of DC Fire and EMS responded to a residential building at the listed location around 4:17 p.m. for the report of the smell of smoke.

PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire within an apartment and after extinguishing the fire, firefighters located an adult female victim suffering from apparent thermal injuries.

After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On Monday, as the result of an autopsy, the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Cynthia Barringer, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.