Baby shot in hand at Waldorf apartment; police searching for suspect
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An 8-month-old baby was shot in the hand in Waldorf early Thursday morning and police are searching for the suspect.
Charles County Police say a man knocked on an apartment door in the 3000 block of Gallery Place around midnight looking for a resident of the apartment.
A woman holding a baby answered the door. The man got angry, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. One of the rounds struck the baby in the hand.
Nobody else was injured. The baby was transported to a hospital and has injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. The mother was not injured.
Police say they believe the suspect is known to somebody in the apartment, and they're working to identify him.