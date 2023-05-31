Baby K charged as adult for attempted murder on school bus; bond hearing scheduled for Thursday

The 15-year-old boy accused of attempted murder on a Prince George's County school bus will be in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

The teenager, known by the name Baby K, was arrested Tuesday. He's accused of forcing his way onto a school bus with two other teens where the three confronted a student.

Baby K allegedly pulled the trigger of a handgun at least two times during the confrontation, but the gun jammed and did not fire. Investigators say he then struck the student in the head with the weapon while the other teens punched and kicked him.

The 15-year-old was on the run for nearly one month before he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in the Riverdale Park area. He is expected to be in court for a bond hearing Thursday.

The two other teens are also being charged with attempted murder. A 14-year-old girl accused of setting up the attack was also taken into custody. All are currently being held without bond.

At a press conference Wednesday, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called the attack "outrageous" and "appalling." She and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy both applauded the bus driver in the case who they say acted courageously. They say she told them she prayed for the student and for the community during the attack.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said no weapon has been located and it is unclear where the weapon used in the attack was obtained. Aziz said he hope those involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.