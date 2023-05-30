Expand / Collapse search

Attempted murder suspect Baby K found, arrested by U.S. Marshals

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team and Christopher Harris
Published 
Prince George's County
Baby K arrested by US Marshals in PG County

The 15-year-old accused of attempted murder on a Prince George's County school bus has been captured and is now in police custody.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The search is over. 

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals located and arrested attempted murder suspect Baby K

Prince George's County police said the 15-year-old was found around 2:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area. He was taken into custody without any issues. 

Baby K is being charged as an adult in connection to the attempted murder of another teenager on a Prince George's County school bus. 

Surveillance video from the bus, and court documents obtained by FOX 5 revealed additional details about what took place on May 1 when Baby K and two other teenagers walked on the bus and allegedly attacked another child. 

Documents stated Baby K pointed a handgun at the victim and pulled the trigger at least twice – but the gun jammed – so he hit the victim in the head with the gun while the other two "punched and kicked" him. 

Three teenagers – including a 14-year-old girl who is accused of setting up the attack – are all currently being held without bond.

Prince George's County police explained to FOX 5 that Baby K and the other three 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects arrested are all facing attempted murder charges as adults, but police said they’re not naming them because they are juveniles and there is still a chance in the early stages of court that their cases can be kicked back to juvie – and then become private matters. So, officials won’t name them until the courts confirm these suspects will be tried as adults.

FOX 5 did confirm through sources that Baby K is also connected to a homicide in D.C. He is accused of killing the sister of one of the defendants involved in the bus incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 