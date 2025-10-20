AWS outage originated at Northern Virginia data center

Amazon Web Services was offline early Monday morning, the outage affecting multiple websites and apps on Monday.

AWS says the outage has been mitigated, but some websites and apps continue to see the effects.

The outage originated at a Northern Virginia data center in the US-EAST-1 region. There are dozens of data centers operated by Amazon in Northern Virginia, which in recent years has become one of the largest hubs of data centers in the world.

AWS has not confirmed what caused the outage.

The backstory:

Demand for data centers ballooned in recent years due to the rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and local governments are competing for lucrative deals with big tech companies.

In Northern Virginia, more than 300 data centers dot the rolling hills of the area’s westernmost counties.

The rise of data centers have many concerneed about energy costs and water consumption.

Over 25% of all power produced in Virginia in 2023 went to data centers, a figure that could rise as high as 46% by 2030 if data center growth continues at its current pace. Some estimates also show a mid-sized data center commands the same water usage every day as 1,000 households, prompting concerns over the cost of water.

But the data centers bring in money for the state.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in 2024 that Virginia’s existing data centers brought in $1 billion in tax revenue, more than the $750 million in tax breaks given to the tech companies that own them in 2023.

