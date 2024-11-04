Authorities step up security around DC ahead of election

D.C. police and federal government officials are increasing security around the District in the days leading up to the election and in the weeks following.

At the Naval Observatory where Kamala Harris lives, crews are actively working on an added layer of fencing surrounding the property – noticeable from Massachusetts Avenue.

Officials tell FOX 5 that D.C. Residents can expect an enhanced police presence as well, adding they’ll prepare for any responses after the election is over.

Some businesses near the White House aren’t taking many chances. Some are emphasizing that they’re remaining open but opting to board up their windows as a precaution.

FOX 5 spoke to one D.C. resident about all these security changes about the district.

"I mean, it is sad that it has to come to that," Lucas Argeles said. "I understand why store owners, especially local businesses would want to do that. Even outside of the elections, there have been other instances where they should have boarded and they didn’t. It’s sad. It’s the reality. But I hope that this time it’s just a precautionary measure, nothing happens, and then yeah."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the district has prepared for this period for months. No matter what, this enhanced posture will likely be in effect through the inauguration in January.