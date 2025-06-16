Authorities step up patrols for local leaders following Minnesota lawmaker murders

The Brief Some lawmakers in the DMV are on edge following the deadly attacks on lawmakers in Minnesota. Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, and their spouses were shot early Saturday morning in what law enforcement says was a targeted attack. Local authorities are monitoring for any threats and in some areas, increasing patrols.



Some lawmakers in the D.C. region say they're feeling on edge after the attacks in Minnesota.

Two Minnesota lawmakers, Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, and their spouses were shot early Saturday morning in what authorities say was a targeted attack.

President Donald Trump has said that "such horrific violence will not be tolerated."

Big picture view:

In January 2024, the Brennan Center for Justice reported that more than 40% of state lawmakers had experienced threats or attacks within the last three years.

That number jumps to 89% of state lawmakers experiencing less severe forms of abuse, including stalking and harassment.

Local perspective:

Local judges in Maryland — who are appointed by the governor and then run for election — have recently sounded the alarm on increased threats to judges and courthouse staff.

READ MORE: Montgomery County judges want more security amid increased threats against court employees

In March, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant told local lawmakers about an incident where a stalker showed up at a courthouse staffer's home on a Sunday night.

"This person appeared at an employee of the courthouse's home at 10 p.m. at night on a Sunday night. This individual was staying at a parent's house. We don't know how this individual got that information," Bonifant said following the incident in March.

Montgomery County Sheriff Max Uy is responsible for courthouse security.

"Everything you see nationally and across the state, we see it in Montgomery County. I think generally folks have been emboldened, you know, when they have the anonymity on social media," Uy told FOX 5.

What they're saying:

In Arlington County, board member Maureen Coffey tweeted about recent threats she has received as a local elected official.

"It's pretty unbelievable," Coffey said. "I think I was quite caught off guard the first time and I think that it is really that heart racing like your your thoughts are racing very quickly, and I'm really fortunate. Our public safety team here in Arlington, they are so on top of it, and so supportive. And so I know exactly who to send things to, and they will vet it and make sure that there is no serious or real threat to handle from a law enforcement side."

Dig deeper:

Fairfax County police say that although there is no intelligence linking threats in Minnesota to the area, they still plan to ramp up security outside the homes and neighborhoods of elected officials.

This comes as threats against local and state officials in Virginia appear to be on the rise.

FOX 5 reached out to Fairfax County police for additional details on their plans to beef up security but they declined to comment.