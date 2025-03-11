Montgomery County judges want more security amid increased threats against court employees

Two Maryland judges are sounding the alarm, saying there's a need for increased security as the number of personal threats against court employees is on the rise.

The Montgomery County judges told the council they need more resources to ensure the safety of this courthouse and all of the public servants inside. They praised the Sheriff's Office for what they've been able to do but say it is an increasingly threatening environment to come work.

"Threatening, ‘the blood of my children will be on your hands’ and ‘this doesn’t end here’ and it was repeated over and over and over again my staff was concerned," Circuit Court Judge Debra L. Dwyer said. "My admin were very concerned for their own safety."

Dwyer told the council's public safety committee that in her 28 years as a state and federal prosecutor, not once did she feel unsafe or need to call for help. That has changed, not just for her but for everyone who works in the courthouse.

"This person appeared at an employee of the courthouse's home at 10 p.m. at night on a Sunday night. This individual was staying at a parent's house. We don't know how this individual got that information," said Judge James A. Bonifant with the Maryland Circuit Court.

During his testimony, Bonifant listed multiple Montgomery County judges who are currently receiving threats. Both judges said that more people are representing themselves in court post-pandemic and they can get frustrated.

Montgomery County Sheriff Max Uy is responsible for courthouse security. He says his office is down 20% of front-line deputies. He has had to make some tough choices — shifting resources from domestic violence, child support enforcement and midnight shifts to make ends meet.

This all comes as threats to judges are on the rise nationwide, particularly on social media.

"Everything you see nationally and across the state, we see it in Montgomery County. I think generally folks have been emboldened, you know, when they have the anonymity on social media," Uy said.

Tim Sheridan, the court's administrator, says the family law section is seeing more cases, and that's where they are seeing a higher likelihood for threats and heated interactions.