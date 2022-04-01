Authorities investigate deaths of 2 people found after Charles County house fire

The Charles County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths of two people found after a house fire Thursday night in Charles County, according to authorities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers responded to the house located in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night for a report of an assault and house fire.

Once on the scene, firefighters noticed the townhouse was completely engulfed in flames.

Credit: Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS PIO

Credit: Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS PIO

Firefighters entered the house after putting out the flames, and found two people dead inside.

Officials say one of the victims was a woman found inside a bedroom on the second floor, and the other victim was an infant. The bodies will be autopsied by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine how they died.

Authorities say two people are dead after a house fire at a home on Heathcote Road in Waldorf (David Kaplan @DKaplanFox5DC)

Authorities say two people are dead after a house fire at a home on Heathcote Road in Waldorf (David Kaplan @DKaplanFox5DC)

Authorities say two people are dead after a house fire at a home on Heathcote Road in Waldorf (David Kaplan @DKaplanFox5DC)

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 301-609-6499.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.