2 adults displaced after attic fire spreads to neighboring townhome in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say two adults were displaced following a fire Monday night in Prince William County.
Firefighters arrived to the 8000 block of Montour Heights Drive in Gainesville, in response to the smell of smoke. Heavy smoke was discovered in the attic.
Crews arrived and extinguished fire spreading to the neighboring home. No reported injuries.
Authorities say one residence sustained extensive damage, while the neighboring home suffered smoke and water damage.
