The Brief An attempted police stop linked to a robbery and shooting ended in a crash Wednesday night. A pregnant woman suffered serious injuries, while a PGPD officer was hospitalized. All suspects were apprehended, and the investigation remains ongoing.



An attempted police stop linked to a suspected robbery and report of a shooting ended in a crash Wednesday night in Prince George’s County, leaving multiple people injured.

Authorities say they attempted to stop a vehicle at a gas station around 9:24 p.m. near Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue in the Hillcrest Heights area.

Police say the vehicle was connected to a robbery in Prince George’s County and a suspected shooting in Washington, D.C.

Attempted police stop

What we know:

As officers approached, a man fled on foot into the District, where he was apprehended a short time later.

During the incident, police say one of three female suspects got into the driver's seat of the vehicle and tried to flee. In the process, they say she struck another female suspect and collided with a marked PGPD cruiser.

Suspects in custody

Officials say a pregnant woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. A PGPD officer and two male patients were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say all suspects involved were apprehended. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Attempted police stop ends in crash, injuries in Prince George’s County