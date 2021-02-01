Atlanta rapper Silentó charged with murdering cousin

article

The Atlanta rapper who goes by the stage name Silentó has been arrested for the murder of his cousin.

Ricky Hawk, 23, of Stone Mountain, was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened on Jan. 21 around 3:30 a.m. at a home off of Deep Shoals Circle.

Police said officers found Rook suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not have a suspect at the time but later identified Hawk as a suspect.

A motive has not yet determined a motive.

Hawk was booked into the DeKalb County jail on Monday charged with murder.

Silentó’s most popular song is "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" which was released in 2015.

