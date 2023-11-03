Ashburn mom sues for $35 million over alleged sex assault at Lansdowne Resort

An Ashburn woman is suing the popular Landsdowne Resort and Spa for $35 million because she claims she was sexually assaulted by a masseur on multiple occasions.

The civil suit was filed Friday in a Loudoun County circuit court.

The victim says she’s seen this masseur 8–10 times over the course of 10 years, and he came highly recommended, having worked with some of the professional athletes in the area.



Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA 20176

Jessica Anderson is a mother of three and a professional violinist who was experiencing back pain.

The complaint alleges she was referred to the masseur by spa staff despite their knowledge of multiple sexual assault complaints against him.

In the lawsuit, he’s accused of at least four incidents of sexual assault against Anderson.

He allegedly claimed to be a nurse and told Anderson he needed to target her pelvic area to alleviate her back pain.

The lawsuit goes on to detail and accuse the masseur of digital penetration.

At one point, Anderson told authorities the accused attacker removed the blanket covering her rear. She says she pulled it back up, and he took it off and aggressively sexually assaulted her.

According to the suit, this all took place between Sept. 2021 and June 2022.

Anderson did contact the Loudoun County Sheriffs Office who apparently forwarded the case to the prosecutor's office where we’re told it remains under investigation due to staffing turnover.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Landsdown Resort and Spa has 21 days to respond to the civil suit.

FOX 5 reached out to them, but we are still awaiting a response.



