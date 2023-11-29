Ashburn man charged with destroying $20k of property at 3 different restaurants

An Ashburn man was arrested for destroying about $20,000 worth of property, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says.

Reyan H. Ibrahim, 25 is facing charges in connection to three incidents of destruction of property.

The first incident occurred at the McDonalds in Ashburn Shopping Plaza around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. An employee told police that the suspect came up and destroyed an electronic menu ordering board at the drive-thru.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 28, an employee at the Sheetz on Windmill Parc Drive in Sterling said a man entered the store around 5:20 a.m., broke a bottle of wine, and hit the front door entrance with a wrench, causing it to shatter.

Hours later, just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to the Chick-fil-A on Community Plaza in Sterling for a report of a male who broke two glass entrance doors.

Deputies were able to identify Ibrahim as the suspect in all three incidents. He was arrested and charged with three counts of felony destruction of property and was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.