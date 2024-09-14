Arundel Mills shooting leaves one man dead

A shooting at Arundel Mills Friday night left one man dead.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover for a report of a shooting on September 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police were directed to the rear parking lot near the movie theater complex, where they located an unknown adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound in his upper torso. Police performed life-saving measures until Anne Arundel County Fire personnel arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and was pronounced deceased while in transport.

Police say the victim has not been positively identified at this time.

Detectives believe this shooting was a targeted event. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731.

