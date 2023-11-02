Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in stabbing, carjacking of elderly woman in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police in Prince George’s County have arrested the man they say stabbed a woman in her 70s and drove off in her car in what appears to be a random attack. 

The department is expected to reveal more details about the suspect's charges on Friday morning. 

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road in the Camp Springs area around 8:15 p.m. where they found the female victim, who is in her 70s, suffering from stab wounds

She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition. 

According to police, the woman had parked her car in the lot of a shopping center where detectives say the suspect spotted her. He followed her into a store and once inside, stabbed the woman multiple times. He then took her keys and fled from the shopping center in her car. 

The car was found abandoned a short distance away but there was no sign of the suspect. No weapon has been recovered at this time and police have not established a motive for the violent attack. 

"This just appears to be completely random," Prince George's County Police Captain Michael Molle told FOX 5. "It's something that I've just never seen of this nature." 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 