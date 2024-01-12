Arrest made in deadly DC hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old Madison Jones

Madison Jones' mother pleaded with the driver to turn himself in after her daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash in June 2023.

The incident happened on June 8, on Pennsylvania Avenue and 11 Street SE, just weeks before Madison's 19th birthday.

Nearly six months later, Sherese Jones' pleas to receive justice for her daughter appear to have been answered.

On Friday, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit announced the arrest of 30-year-old Andre Johnson in connection with the fatal crash that claimed Madison's life.

Andre Johnson, 30, Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

The department revealed that Madison was killed around 12:24 a.m. after a 2005 Ford Focus, heading northbound on 11 Street, entered the intersection with a green signal light. At the same time, a 2017 Mercedes C300, traveling eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue, entered the intersection with a red signal light.

The collision occurred as the Mercedes struck the driver's side of the Ford, resulting in Madison being ejected from the backseat of the passenger side of the car.

Johnson and another person who was in the Mercedes fled the scene on foot, leaving the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services to respond to the distressing scene.

First responders said Madison showed no signs of life when they found her, and she was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Two other occupants in the Ford sustained minor injuries and were treated before being released from local hospitals.

The department said Johnson was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He's now facing second-degree murder charges.

