Government Shutdown: DHS closure seems certain as funding talks stall

A shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security appeared all but certain as House and Senate lawmakers prepared to leave Washington for a 10‑day recess and negotiations with the White House over Democrats’ demands stalled.

What we know:

Democrats and the White House have traded proposals in recent days, with Democrats pushing for limits on President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration enforcement.

Their requests include clearer identification for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal officers, a new code of conduct for those agencies, and greater reliance on judicial warrants.

The Associated Press said that the White House sent an offer earlier this week, but Trump said Thursday that some Democratic demands would be "very, very hard to approve."

Democrats said the proposal, which was not released publicly, failed to impose meaningful limits on ICE after two protesters were fatally shot last month.

The offer was "not serious," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the Senate rejected a DHS funding bill, the AP reported.

Americans want accountability and "an end to the chaos," Schumer said, urging the White House and congressional Republicans to "listen and deliver."

