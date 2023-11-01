Arrest made after man shot, stabbed in Woodbridge on way to meet woman from social media app: police

Authorities say they have arrested one of the suspected gunman they believe shot a man who was walking to meet a woman he met online.

The attack happened on February 6 in the 14700 block on Darbydale Ave. in Woodbridge.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was walking in the area when a man with a knife emerged and stabbed him. Officers say two gunmen then appeared from a nearby woodline and fired multiple rounds at the victim as he fled.

The gunfire stuck the victim in the lower body. He was able to flag down a passing motorist who drove him to a nearby residence where he called police. He was transported to a nearby hospital and survived the injuries.

On October 25, officers arrested 22-year-old Hector Adonis Regaldo in Prince George's County in connection with the shooting. He remains behind bars and faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The investigation and search for the additional suspect continues.