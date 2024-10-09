Arrest made in 2023 DC shooting that left man dead

Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly 2023 shooting that left a man dead in the District.

Police say 39-year-old Juan Adams was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Michael Hansley.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, Hansley was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Benning Road. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Adams, of northwest, D.C., was taken into custody by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with second degree murder while armed.