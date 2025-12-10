Army and Navy renew rivalry this weekend: 'Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy' on the line

article

The Brief The storied Army–Navy rivalry returns Saturday in Baltimore for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy clash. Both service academies are vying for bragging rights and a spot atop college football’s most respected rivalry list. Fans should expect a full day of pageantry, tradition and a hard-fought contest between two proud institutions.



The nation’s most iconic college-football rivalry, the Army–Navy Game, returns this Saturday, when the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen meet in Baltimore to compete for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

The yearly matchup mixes intense competition with deep tradition, and it remains one of the most respected games in America.

What makes this game special

Why you should care:

The Army–Navy Game isn't just another regular-season contest. This game is notably a celebration of history, discipline and patriotism, according to ESPN. ‘America’s Game' is a clash where uniforms are as symbolic as helmets. From service academies to the stands, the rivalry transcends typical college football drama.

This year’s edition has clear stakes for both teams: pride, reputation and the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

And as always, expectations are high for a disciplined game where defensive physicality and headstrong grit will likely decide the outcome.

Where and when

The game will be held at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 13, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

What happened last year

The backstory:

In the 2024 edition of the Army–Navy Game, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 31–13 to claim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath led the charge, combining rushing and passing attacks that Navy used to dominate the game, especially in the second half. Meanwhile, Army did manage a touchdown before halftime. A 23-yard pass from Bryson Daily to Hayden Reed was not enough to overcome the Midshipmen’s momentum.

The 2024 clash was the 125th meeting between the two programs, and with the victory, Navy extended its all-time series lead. The game took place in Landover, Maryland.

The Navy has won the matchup a total of 63 times, while Army has won 55 of the games.

Army-Navy Game coverage

The Army-Navy Game returns on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. FOX 5's Chad Ricardo will be on the ground, covering every moment of the buildup to this iconic matchup, and you can catch him streaming live on FOX LOCAL from 2-3 p.m. Make sure you're watching to experience the sights, sounds and energy as fans, cadets and midshipmen come together for one of college football's most storied showdowns.