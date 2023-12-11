Police in Arlington are investigating an incident where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night – during a heavy downpour.

FOX 5 spoke with the woman — who does not want to be identified for safety reasons.

She said the terrifying incident happened around 9:45 on Sunday evening after she dropped her mother off in front of her apartment complex off 16th Street near Columbia Pike.

Arlington woman robbed at gunpoint outside her mom's apartment

When she left to park her car in a nearby lot, she told FOX 5 that she noticed a car following her – but didn’t think much of it until the man also got out of the car, and approached her, asking for her bag.

She said she tried to run, but that’s when he pulled out a gun demanding her purse and cell phone.

She gave it to him – and he ran off.

The woman, who is still shaken up by Sunday's incident, did not want to go on camera due to her safety.

"Never heard anything bad happening or someone being robbed or anything like that," said Omee Rahman, who lives in the neighborhood. "It’s scary. I feel like I have to take precautions, even walking from the parking lot."

Arlington County Police Department's spokesperson, Ashley Savage, said, "An incident like this reminds us all to be aware of our surroundings and trust your instincts. If something seems unusual, such as an individual following close behind you, we encourage you to go to a public place or local police department or call dispatch for assistance."

Neighbors who live in the community hope after Sunday's incident they see an increase in police presence – especially at night.