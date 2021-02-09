Arlington students to return to hybrid learning by March 2, superintendent says

Arlington Public Schools will restore hybrid learning by March 2, the superintendent announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made via Twitter, along with a link to the district’s detailed plan.

Students who opt-in will attend in-person classes two days a week. Some will attend on Tuesday and Wednesday, while others will attend on Thursday and Friday.

Pre-k through second-grade students will return to the classroom the week of March 2.

Third through fifth-grade, as well as sixth and ninth-grade students, will return the week of Tuesday, March 9.

The week of Tuesday, March 16, students in seventh through eighth, and 10th through 12th grades will return to the classroom.

