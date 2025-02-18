Arlington students lead protests against Trump's education policies

The Brief Arlington County middle school students are leading protests against President Trump's proposed education policies. The protests, dubbed the "Day of Student Action," are raising concerns about disrupting meal programs and come amid a legal battle over gender identity policies. The Department of Education has launched an investigation and issued an ultimatum to stop programs mentioning "diversity" or "equity" within 14 days or face the loss of federal funds.



It's a day of action in Arlington County, as a group of middle school students leads protests in response to President Donald Trump's proposed moves against the Department of Education.

Arlington students protest Trump's education policies

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez was at Gunston Middle School on Tuesday. According to online information, the demonstration was set to start at 7 a.m. The flyer, shared by the Arlington County Council of PTAs, highlighted the "Day of Student Action." The PTAs noted that a group of middle schoolers initiated the protest to oppose efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and divert public school funding to private schools, a concern that could disrupt meal programs.

This protest comes amid a potential legal battle. Earlier this month, the conservative group "America First Legal" filed a complaint accusing five area school districts, including Arlington, of having illegal gender identity policies and not following President Trump's executive orders.

Day of Student Action amid legal challenges

The Department of Education launched an investigation into the five northern Virginia school districts named in the complaint. As of Friday, the PTA said they were issued an ultimatum: stop all programs that mention "diversity" or "equity" within 14 days or face a loss of federal funds.

Although not all schools had listed times, at least 10 middle and high school communities were expected to participate in today's "Day of Student Action." The Arlington County Council of PTAs emphasized that Arlington County Public Schools has not sanctioned these protests.

